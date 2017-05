Madre inmigrante se gradúa de la universidad después de 14 años

Everyone this is my mother, she graduated with her bachelors from NEIU today with Honors. At the age of 23 she immigrated to the United States and left behind her career as a teacher to follow her dream of becoming an American citizen. At 25 she had me, not knowing a word of English she enrolled in school to get her GED. After accomplishing that she aspired more, she aspired to graduate with her bachelors degree. She began to take classes and 14 years later she finally graduated! Full time work, being a mom, wife and school didn’t stop her. She’s my role model and I’m lucky to call her my mother. So proud of you mom. I love you.

