La despedida del presidente Barack Obama en imágenes

Así fue la despedida del presidente Barack Obama desde Chicago:
El presidente Barack Obama habla en el McCormick Place en Chicago, el martes 10 de enero de 2017, en su discurso de despedida de su presidencia. (AP Foto/Nam Y. Huh)
President Barack Obama waves on stage with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia, after the presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
First lady Michelle Obama hugs her husband President Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Also on stage is their daughter Malia Obama. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama waves on stage with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia, after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama wipes away tears while speaking during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama waves on stage with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia, after the presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
President Barack Obama, right, laughs as he is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
President Barack Obama waves as he is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
President Barack Obama is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
President Barack Obama wipes his tears as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Supporters listen as President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Supporters arrive at McCormick Place before President Barack Obama gives his presidential farewell address in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
President Barack Obama is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
People lined up at 53rd Street in Hyde Park to get a glips of President Barack Obama before he delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
(Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune).
People lined up at 53rd Street in Hyde Park to get a glips of President Barack Obama before he delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
(Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune).
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
(Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune).
After stopping by the restaurant Valois on 53rd Street near Lake Park Avenue in Chicago, President Barack Obama’s motorcade heads to McCormick Place where he will deliver a “farewell speech” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
People stand on East 53rd Street in Chicago near Valois restaurant as President Barack Obama eats there on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
After stopping by the restaurant Valois on 53rd Street near Lake Park Avenue in Chicago, President Barack Obama’s motorcade heads to McCormick Place where he will deliver a “farewell speech” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2017. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune
President Barack Obama gives his farewell address to the nation at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama gives his farewell address to the nation at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama leaves the stage after giving his farewell address to the nation at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama gives his farewell address to the nation at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama delivers a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama delivers a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama delivers a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama wipes away a tear during his a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama is joined by Michelle and Malia after a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
President Barack Obama greets people after delivering a farewell address Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
From left, Valda Staton, Karen Mazique, and Tracey Carter watch from a bar in McCormick Place while President Barack Obama gives a farewell speech at McCormick Place Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune)
Wearing a President Barack Obama button Yvonne Coleman watches from a bar in McCormick Place while President Barack Obama gives a farewell speech at McCormick Place Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune)
Supporters lissten as US President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017.
Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election. / AFP PHOTO / Joshua LOTTJOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter holds up a sign as US President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017.
Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election. / AFP PHOTO / Joshua LOTTJOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images
US President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017.
Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election. / AFP PHOTO / Joshua LOTTJOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images
President Barack Obama arrives for his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)