Discografía de George Michael

Un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.
El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.
Álbumes:
— “Fantastic” (con WHAM!), 1983
— “Make It Big” (con WHAM!), 1984
— “Music from the Edge of Heaven” (con WHAM!), 1986
— “Faith”, 1987
— “Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1”, 1990
— “Older”, 1996
— “Songs from the Last Century”, 1999
— “Patience”, 2004
— “Symphonica”, 2014
Canciones:
— “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, 1984
— “Careless Whisper”, 1984
— “Last Christmas”, 1985
— “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)”, con Aretha Franklin, 1987
— “I Want Your Sex”, 1987
— “Faith”, 1987
— “One More Try”, 1987
