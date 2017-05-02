Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony

NUEVA YORK (AP) — A continuación una lista selecta de los nominados a los premios Tony, anunciados el martes.

Mejor musical: “Come From Away”, ”Dear Evan Hansen”, ”Groundhog Day The Musical”, ”Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812″.

Mejor obra: “A Doll’s House, Part 2″, ”Indecent”, ”Oslo”, ”Sweat”.

Mejor libreto de musical: “Come From Away”, ”Dear Evan Hansen”, ”Groundhog Day The Musical”, ”Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812″.

Mejor musica original (música y/o letra) para teatro: “Come From Away”, ”Dear Evan Hansen”, ”Groundhog Day The Musical”, ”Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812″.

Mejor reposición de una obra: “August Wilson’s Jitney”, ”Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”, ”Present Laughter”, ”Six Degrees of Separation”.

Mejor reposición de un musical: “Falsettos”, ”Hello, Dolly!”, ”Miss Saigon”.

Mejor actor en una obra: Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”; Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”; Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”; Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”.

Mejor actriz en una obra: Cate Blanchett, “The Present”; Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”; Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”; Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”.

Mejor actor en un musical: Christian Borle, “Falsettos”; Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day The Musical”; David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”; Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”.

Mejor actriz en un musical: Denee Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”; Patti LuPone, “War Paint”; Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”; Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”; Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller’s The Price”; Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”; Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson’s Jitney”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Johanna Day, “Sweat”; Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”.

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”; Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”; Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”; Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”; Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”; Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”.

