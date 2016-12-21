Mundo

Imágenes de la desgracia que dejó 32 muertos en Tultepec

Se eleva a 32 la cifra de fallecidos por las explosiones en un mercado de pirotecnia en Tultepec, Estado de México.

MÉXICO — Las autoridades mexicanas elevaron a 32 la cifra de fallecidos por las explosiones registradas en un mercado de pirotecnia en Tultepec, Estado de México, redujeron a 59 el balance de heridos y mantuvieron en 12 los desaparecidos. 26 personas perdieron la vida el martes en el mercado y seis en hospitales.

