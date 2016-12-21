Imágenes de la desgracia que dejó 32 muertos en Tultepec

MÉXICO — Las autoridades mexicanas elevaron a 32 la cifra de fallecidos por las explosiones registradas en un mercado de pirotecnia en Tultepec, Estado de México, redujeron a 59 el balance de heridos y mantuvieron en 12 los desaparecidos. 26 personas perdieron la vida el martes en el mercado y seis en hospitales.
Bernardina Alvarado waits at the Forensic Medical Service in Tlanepantla, Mexico state, on December 21, 2016 for the arrival of the bodies of two family members who were killed in the fire caused by a massive explosion the day before in the country’s biggest fireworks market, in Tultepec.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Police officers stands guard on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
A soldier stands guard on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Security forces are seen on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Security forces arrive on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Security forces arrive on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Rescuers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
The conflagration, in the suburb of Tultepec, set off a quickfire series of multicolored blasts and a vast amount of smoke that hung over Mexico City. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDT
Bernardina Alvarado waits at the Forensic Medical Service in Tlanepantla, Mexico state, on December 21, 2016 for the arrival of the bodies of two family members who were killed in the fire caused by a massive explosion the day before in the country’s biggest fireworks market, in Tultepec.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Firefighters work amid the ruins left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Firefighters, rescuers and survivors search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Soldiers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
People search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Rescue workers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
View of part of the extensive damage caused by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A lonesome man empties a fire extinguisher over the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Rescuers and survivors remain amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Firefighters work amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market killing at least 26 and injuring dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Victims severely burnt are taken away from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 31 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion gutted Mexico’s biggest fireworks market on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 72, the authorities said. The conflagration in the Mexico City suburb of Tultepec set off a quick-fire series of multicolored blasts that sent a vast cloud of smoke billowing over the capital.
Fire fighter gives orders amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
A firefighter takes a rest amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
People douse the embers amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens.
Local residents search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
Rescue workers put out smoldering embers amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
A victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, lies on the ground in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Victims severely burnt are taken away from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 31 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion gutted Mexico’s biggest fireworks market on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 72, the authorities said. The conflagration in the Mexico City suburb of Tultepec set off a quick-fire series of multicolored blasts that sent a vast cloud of smoke billowing over the capital.
GRAPHIC CONTENT -Victims severely burnt are taken away from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 31 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion gutted Mexico’s biggest fireworks market on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 72, the authorities said. The conflagration in the Mexico City suburb of Tultepec set off a quick-fire series of multicolored blasts that sent a vast cloud of smoke billowing over the capital.
A Military Police officer stands guard on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Police officers stand guard on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Picture taken on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Picture taken on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Security forces arrive on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Soldiers work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
People search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
Firefighters work amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market killing at least 26 and injuring dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Fire fighters put out smoldering embers amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
Soldiers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
Picture taken on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Rescue workers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least 26 people and injuring scores.
GRAPHIC CONTENT- Victims severely burned are taken away by rescuers from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Picture taken on December 21, 2016 at Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City’s Tultepec suburb after a massive explosion killed at least 31 people on the eve.
GRAPHIC CONTENT-Victims severely burnt are taken away from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 31 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion gutted Mexico’s biggest fireworks market on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 72, the authorities said. The conflagration in the Mexico City suburb of Tultepec set off a quick-fire series of multicolored blasts that sent a vast cloud of smoke billowing over the capital.
TOPSHOT – Soldiers search amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
The conflagration, in the suburb of Tultepec, set off a quickfire series of multicolored blasts and a vast amount of smoke that hung over Mexico City. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDTRONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS – ELSENT, FPG, CM – OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by a huge blast that occured in a fireworks market in Mexico City on December 20, 2016 killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police.
Firefighters and volunteers work amid the smouldering debris left by a blast in a fireworks market killing at least 26 and injuring dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Victims severely burned are taken away by rescuers from the smoldering ruins of a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
Rescuers and survivors work amid the smouldering ruins left by a blast in a fireworks market that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on December 20, 2016.
This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks’ market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are at least 26 dead. (Jose Luis Tolentino via AP)
Firefighters and rescue workers remove debris from the scorched ground of Mexico’s best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that dozens were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A fireworks market lays in ruins one day after an explosion at the San Pablito Market in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls Tuesday, killing and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
A boy takes his helmet off as he pauses while working at the scorched ground of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market, in Tultepec, outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. An explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital Tuesday, injuring scores and killing at least 9 people , according to Mexican Federal Police. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Local residents comb through ashes and rubble at the scorched ground of Mexico’s best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, inTultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that dozens were hurt but he had no immediate report of any fatalities at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo)
Bomberos y socorristas revisan el área entre cenizas y escombros en lo que quedó tras la explosión del mercado San Pablito de fuegos artificiales en Tultepec, Estado de México, el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. (AP Foto/Eduardo Verdugo)
Un hombre disfrazado de payaso ayuda a un bombero a apagar puntos incandescentes tras un incendio que arrasó con el mercado de fuegos artificiales más conocido de México, ubicado justo al norte de la capital del país, incidente que causó la muerte de al menos nueve personas y heridas a decenas más, en Tultepec, Estado de México, el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016. (AP Foto/Eduardo Verdugo)
Soldados del Ejército mexicano y agentes policiales resguardan la zona el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Fotografía cedida por la Cruz Roja Mexicana de paramédicos de la Cruz Roja trabajando en la zona de la explosión en un mercado de pirotecnia el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, en el estado de México (México). La explosión dejó un saldo de 29 personas fallecidas y unas 70 heridas. El presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, expresó sus condolencias “a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente”, así como sus “deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados”. EFE/Cruz Roja Mexicana
Soldados del Ejército mexicano y agentes policiales resguardan la zona el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Rescatistas de Protección civil laboran en la zona el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Soldados del Ejército mexicano y agentes policiales resguardan la zona el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Soldados del Ejército mexicano y agentes policiales resguardan la zona el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Integrantes del ejército mexicano, bomberos y miembros de Protección Civil trabajan hoy, martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en la zona de una explosión registrada en un mercado de pirotecnia del municipio mexicano de Tultepec, en el Estado de México (México). La explosión dejo 29 personas fallecidas y unas 70 heridas. El presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, expresó en la misma red social sus condolencias “a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente”, así como sus “deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados”. EFE
Paramédicos de la Cruz Roja, integrantes del ejército mexicano, bomberos y miembros de Protección Civil trabajan, el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en la zona de una explosión registrada en un mercado de pirotecnia del municipio mexicano de Tultepec, en el Estado de México (México). La explosión dejo 29 personas fallecidas y unas 70 heridas. El presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, expresó en la misma red social sus condolencias “a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente”, así como sus “deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados”. EFE
Fotografía cedida por la Cruz Roja Mexicana de paramédicos de la Cruz Roja trasladando a un herido de la explosión en un mercado de pirotecnia, el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, en el estado de México (México). La explosión dejó un saldo de 29 personas fallecidas y unas 70 heridas. El presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, expresó sus condolencias “a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente”, así como sus “deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados”. EFE/Cruz Roja Mexicana
Fotografía cedida por la Cruz Roja Mexicana de paramédicos de la Cruz Roja, bomberos e integrantes de Protección Civil trabajando en la zona de la explosión en un mercado de pirotecnia el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, en el estado de México (México). La explosión dejó un saldo de 29 personas fallecidas y unas 70 heridas. El presidente mexicano, Enrique Peña Nieto, expresó sus condolencias “a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente”, así como sus “deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados”. EFE/Cruz Roja Mexicana
Epifanio Mejía, familiar de uno de los heridos por la explosión en Tultepec, habla hoy, miércoles 21 de Diciembre de 2016, durante una entrevista con Efe en Ciudad de México (México). Impotentes y sin conseguir respuestas, decenas de personas se agolpan en los alrededores del mercado pirotécnico de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, anhelantes por saber el paradero de sus familiares desaparecidos tras las explosiones en las que murieron 32 personas. EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez
Unas personas piden información a las autoridades, el martes 20 de diciembre de 2016, en la zona donde se registró una explosión en el Mercado de Pirotecnia de San Pablito, en el municipio mexicano de Tultepec, que dejó un saldo de 36 muertos y 72 lesionados, por el momento. El número oficial de desaparecidos continúa siendo una incógnita, debido a la dificultad que hay para reconocer a las víctimas por la gravedad de las quemaduras. EFE/Mario Guzmán
Photo taken with a mobile device on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, shows people watching smoke rising from a blast at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico. At least 60 people were injured in the explosion, said Luis Felipe Puente, director of civil protection. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA/TNS)