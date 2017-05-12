Mundo

Un vistazo a la casa de un supuesto pedófilo y productor de pornografía infantil

En la sucia casa del estadounidense David Timothy Deakin, había…

Una redada en la casa de David Timothy Deakin, en Filipinas, en abril, resultó en una de las incautaciones más grandes de contenido digital ilícito. La agencia AP capturó fotos de Deakin, originario de Peoria, Illinois, y de su casa donde supuestamente produjo los videos de explotación sexual de niños.

