Un vistazo a la casa de un supuesto pedófilo y productor de pornografía infantil

Una redada en la casa de David Timothy Deakin, en Filipinas, en abril, resultó en una de las incautaciones más grandes de contenido digital ilícito. La agencia AP capturó fotos de Deakin, originario de Peoria, Illinois, y de su casa donde supuestamente produjo los videos de explotación sexual de niños.
In this April 25, 2017, photo, a window looks out from a shelter for sexual exploitation survivors in Manila, Philippines. The arrest of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., reveals one of the darkest corners of the internet, where pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators on the other side of the world to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 25, 2017, photo, Cassie, who was rescued from a cybersex den, walks at a shelter for sexual exploitation survivors in Manila, Philippines. The arrest of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., reveals one of the darkest corners of the internet, where pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators on the other side of the world to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, a man sits outside home of suspected webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., during a raid in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., has his hands tied by with an iPhone charging cord as members of the National Bureau of Investigation Anti-human trafficking division arrest him inside his home in Mabalacat, Philippines. Deakins arrest reveals one of the darkest corners of the internet, where pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators on the other side of the world to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, a young girl’s shoe is seen on the floor of the home of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., as investigators gather evidence during a raid at his home in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, members of the National Bureau of Investigation Anti-human Trafficking division look over bondage cuffs used for sexual acts during a raid at the home of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., in Mabalacat, Philippines. Deakins arrest reveals one of the darkest corners of the internet, where pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators on the other side of the world to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, a member of the National Bureau of Investigation walks towards the home of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., as investigators gather evidence during a raid at his home in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, shoes are piled in the corner at the home of suspected webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., during a raid in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, a pot of rice sits on the stove inside the house of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., during a raid at his home in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this April 20, 2017, photo, the kitchen of suspected webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., is seen during a raid at his home in Mabalacat, Philippines. Childrens underwear, toddler shoes, cameras, bondage cuffs, fetish ropes, meth pipes, stacks of hard drives and photo albums cluttered the stuffy, two-bedroom townhouse. In his computer files, there were videos and images of young boys and girls engaged in sex acts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
